25 September 2025 Build 20131576 Edited 25 September 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HEY SCOUTS

We just fixed some sudden server outages that affected PEAK.

We thought the new patch broke it but thankfully we're not that scuffed at patching.

Update your game to 1.31.b to play!

Restart your Steam if the update doesn't appear right away.

Thanks for the patience while we work on this fix, can confirm we were only mildly crashing out lmao

Windows 64-bit Depot 3527291
