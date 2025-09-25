HEY SCOUTS
We just fixed some sudden server outages that affected PEAK.
We thought the new patch broke it but thankfully we're not that scuffed at patching.
Update your game to 1.31.b to play!
Restart your Steam if the update doesn't appear right away.
Thanks for the patience while we work on this fix, can confirm we were only mildly crashing out lmao
SERVER OUTAGE FIX - patch 1.31.b
