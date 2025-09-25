 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131537 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gender selection graphics have been updated. Lift animation has been changed as well as a new background

Changed files in this update

Windows WTC 2/2 E - Windows Depot 1547581
  • Loading history…
Linux WTC 2/2 E Linux Depot 1547583
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit WTC 2/2 E Mac Depot 1547584
  • Loading history…
