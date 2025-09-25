- 'Rubber Bullets+' upgrade now correctly adds 2 bullet bounces
- Fixed rare bug where Huntress could shoot even though she was not currently selected
- Fixed infinite loop triggered by Klabautermann and 'Retaliation Strikes' + specific Bombs upgrades
- Added backups to save system to avoid data loss on system crashes
- Rerolling upgrades now guarantees a completely different set of new upgrades
- Fixed rare bug where player could get stuck in Scorching Summit boss arena after defeating the boss
- Fixed bug where finishing two 'Gloomfang' challenges in the same arena only resulted in one level up
- Some streamlining of enemy attack indicators: All orange indicators now signify that the attack can be interrupted by attacking the enemy
Patchnotes for version 1.00.17.814
