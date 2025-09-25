 Skip to content
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20131423 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we have deployed a major rebalance patch that includes new themes and reworks across all factions. In particular, there have been reworks of Barbarians, Hyaends, and Vampyres. Details of these reworks can be found on the Pox Nora Website.

Client

  • Fixed an issue that could cause units and map terrain objects starting from the bottom of the screen to disappear when using Callouts.

  • Various text fixes and corrections.

  • Additional high resolution art.

Balance Changes

The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.

Changed files in this update

