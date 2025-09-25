- Made the game work for 4:3 resolutions
- If the player gets stalemated, but they have coins, it no longer counts as a stalemate and the coins are highlighted to show the player they can be used
- If the player gets checkmated, but they can remove checkmate with a coin, then it no longer counts as a checkmate and highlights the coin/s that can be used
- When a badge that in some way gives a piece a modifier is hovered, the explanation of the modifier is shown in the piece description box so the player can see what the effect does before purchase
- The AI now understands (and doesn't break the rules) if there's more than 1 courtesan on the board
- The AI now understands how their courtesan works (if they manage to get one via necromancy chess)
- You can now give yourself more than one courtesan badge in custom matches or setups
- the upgrade in the shop that converts a piece to a special piece, now only affects pieces without a positive modifier (it previously only had a greater chance but wasn't guaranteed to target non-special pieces)
- Boss badges are now displayed to the right of the round title so the unstable boss badge description does not cover the explanation of unstable
- The "Kill all non-king pieces" win condition now works when the opponent has more than one king, without taking them down to a single king
- Added a version number to the main menu
- The victory screen for scenarios, now says the correct scenario (previously this was off by 1 due to an indexing issue)
- Scenario 2 did not correctly set the egg badges to $10 at game start (it now does)
- Fixed a bug where you were given an incorrect move to remove check with a courtesan, if the piece causing check is a dragon king
- The en-passant square is now reset when using a coin. There was a small bug where the enemy could accidentally en-passant themselves...
- Fixed an issue where ice badges wouldn't appear in the shop with the ice coin badge (may have led to other issues with other badges not showing)
- Fixed an issue with the pawn model's normals
- If it's your first time starting the game, the default color of your pieces will be blue and your opponent's red. This can be changed in the settings, but I think this is clearer as a default.
Patch v1.19
Apologies for the long gap between patches - It's mostly bug fixes and laying the groundwork for future patches.
