25 September 2025 Build 20131226 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The monumental Ascension Update for BlueBete is now live, ushering in a new era for the worlds! We've upgraded the entire game to Unreal Engine 5.6, delivering hyper-realistic scenery and next-generation fidelity across every landscape. But this evolution is more than skin-deep; your adventure expands with a thrilling new questline, powerful new abilities to master, and challenging endgame content to conquer. All of this is built on a foundation of extensive bug fixes and performance optimizations, ensuring your journey is smoother and more responsive than ever. Log in now and witness the world of BlueBete reborn!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit BlueBete Content Depot 1375521
  • Loading history…
