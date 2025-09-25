Here are the changes in this patch:
Made daily runs less evil
Adjusted the parallax in some floors to improve performance
Fixed an issue where Thorn would continue to propose their quest even when completed
Fixed issues with dialogue triggering retroactively
Fixed an issue with Shallow Focus placing explosions in the incorrect location
Memory Skin unlocks now trigger if you had already shown the requisite number of memories when you go to share
Fixed an issue with the Bishop Skin not unlocking
Fixed an issue with the Router minigame score UI persisting after playing
Fixed some incorrect color pixels in a bench press animation
Fixed some layering issues
Fixed various typos and localization issues
