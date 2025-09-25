Here are the changes in this patch:

Made daily runs less evil

Adjusted the parallax in some floors to improve performance

Fixed an issue where Thorn would continue to propose their quest even when completed

Fixed issues with dialogue triggering retroactively

Fixed an issue with Shallow Focus placing explosions in the incorrect location

Memory Skin unlocks now trigger if you had already shown the requisite number of memories when you go to share

Fixed an issue with the Bishop Skin not unlocking

Fixed an issue with the Router minigame score UI persisting after playing

Fixed some incorrect color pixels in a bench press animation

Fixed some layering issues