 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20131127 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the changes in this patch:

  • Made daily runs less evil

  • Adjusted the parallax in some floors to improve performance

  • Fixed an issue where Thorn would continue to propose their quest even when completed

  • Fixed issues with dialogue triggering retroactively

  • Fixed an issue with Shallow Focus placing explosions in the incorrect location

  • Memory Skin unlocks now trigger if you had already shown the requisite number of memories when you go to share

  • Fixed an issue with the Bishop Skin not unlocking

  • Fixed an issue with the Router minigame score UI persisting after playing

  • Fixed some incorrect color pixels in a bench press animation

  • Fixed some layering issues

  • Fixed various typos and localization issues

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2256453
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link