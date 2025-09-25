Fixed a few typos in some HUDs



Fixed an issue that had the auto-refinery not make platinum bars correctly sometimes.



Fixed an issue with the "Advanced Refinery" where it wasn't resetting the craft VFX correctly, resulting in odd visuals after heavy use.



Fixed an issue that caused drones to bring empty items to storage or facilities, resulting in a white box of nothing due to bad references. Now, if this occurs, it will force the drones to obtain new references and resume collecting.



Added some additional capacity for carrying ore from drills. The drills were outpacing drones by too much. I have now doubled their carry capacity (after upgrading to max). The starting carry amount was also increased to give them a better starting point.



Fixed an issue where Research totals were under the actual totals. I forgot to update this after adding the drone hub upgrades. It should now correctly display research to the new maximum of 147 research that you can complete.



Added a fix to prevent some crashes on Windows 11. Because newer Unreal pre-req files are installed by games running UE5, Steam skips installing the correct pre-reqs for Ceres running on UE4.27.2. By manually running the ue4prereqs_x64.exe file, the game will no longer crash sometimes when writing data. However, there is no way for me to instruct your client to run this file. I have included some additional files that should help, but they are not perfect. I will soon look into porting the game to UE5, which should resolve this issue. However, UE5 has some performance issues when not set up correctly. This should take some time to set up correctly and maintain performance, but it will be worth it in the end.



Greetings Pilgrims;Just a few quick hotfixes for minor issues found by the community. A huge thank you to everyone for the feedback, suggestions, and ideas.Additional hotfixes may be released if players encounter any issues. However, I plan to proceed with the next major update, provided the game is stable and bug-free. Please feel free to drop any feedback, suggestions, or issues in the Steam forums or on the game's Discord. Thank you for your continued support.