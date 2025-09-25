Patch - September 25

Hey Wartorn community!

We have just deployed a new patch to Wartorn that brings a wide range of fixes, adjustments, and additions based on your feedback and recommendations! This includes changes to the original content as well as the new content added from Content Update 1!

Fixed various dialogue sequences in the villa.

Addressed feedback regarding overlapping VO lines. Now only the top selected squad will play command barks. 🏆

Added the ability to manually set the hardware cursor size in the options menu. 🏆

Cleaned up code for playing the initial startup movie to address a crash.

Changed the raid battle enemy spawn pattern. After the initial spawn, enemies will now spawn off screen and flow into the battle. 🏆

Gameplay and dialogue will now pause when overlay is opened.

Added the pause menu if a controller disconnects.

Added native support for the PS Dualshock4 and Dualsense controllers.

When a PS controller is active, the UI will now show the correct PS icons.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a dualshock controller is disconnected while Wartorn is active (whether the controller is in use or not).

Updated the squad selector and inspector screens to use RT / R3 instead of select, as it is an easier button to press (especially on PS controllers).

Updated game's credit scroll.

The options screen now shows the correct controller image (Xbox, Playstation, or Steam Deck) depending on what is active.

Dialogue Audio will now pause when the controller disconnects.

When playing with the steam deck, the UI will now show the correct steam deck icons (and not Xbox icons).

Added an option to change which gamepad icons are displayed if you wish to override what gamepad is automatically detected.

Fixed a bug where when keybinding and a duplicate bind was detected, it wouldn't let you cancel and would instead spawn the same dialog a second time. 🏆