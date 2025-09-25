This update is mostly about fixing bugs and making the game more stable overall.

New particle effects and sound effects added for different parts of the destruction.

Camera shake added for bigger destructions.

Objective navigation and markers bug fixes and new features especially for destroy skulls.

New particle effects added for street lights in prologue

new roaming particle effects added for prologue level.

fixed a bug where Ethan's voice is coming when the end credits video is being played.

Most of the geometry collections are replaced with regular mesh assets for a more stable performance

Fixed a lot of dynamic meshes in the house and added a dynamic program to control their mobility

for a higher frame rate.