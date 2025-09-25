 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20130853 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is mostly about fixing bugs and making the game more stable overall.

New particle effects and sound effects added for different parts of the destruction.

Camera shake added for bigger destructions.

Objective navigation and markers bug fixes and new features especially for destroy skulls.

New particle effects added for street lights in prologue

new roaming particle effects added for prologue level.

fixed a bug where Ethan's voice is coming when the end credits video is being played.

Most of the geometry collections are replaced with regular mesh assets for a more stable performance

Fixed a lot of dynamic meshes in the house and added a dynamic program to control their mobility

for a higher frame rate.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3900501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link