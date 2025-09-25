Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Here is the next update for the game!
I want to mention something as I recently had someone make a post which said that the forums are locked down - THEY ARE NOT. If you arrive AT THE FORUM LANDING, and you cannot make a thread, CLICK ON THE RELEVANT SUBFORUM ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE SCREEN to select the appropriate place to then make your discussion thread. Many games on Steam have a forum landing for important information just like I do.
Here's an image on how: https://postimg.cc/XXXnYXLq
Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.83.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a broken loop on page 7 of world modifiers when manually picking them (Pressing back would loop you into one of the modifiers)
- FIXED random travel event (Weather Change) sometimes only changing the current weather for a moment and then changing again
- FIXED an issue with determining to activate the "Earning A Living" side quest if you take Steel (The dog) to your apartment without turning in the "Eviction Notice" side quest first
Changes & Additions:
- Added 20 more randomized tv barks (Total is now 435)
- Updated conditional checks for activating "Earning A Living" side quest to prevent any soft locks
- Added an automatic fix conditional for players who have encountered the above issue (Talk to Mick and it'll trigger the turn in dialogue for "Eviction Notice" automatically)
- Started added dialogue for characters in Central Canal Crossing
- Added Murkworm enemy sprite and battler graphics
- Added Murkworm enemy type (These will be used more later but for now, they are just random encounter enemies)
- Added Murkworm bite attack skill and animation
- Added Murkworm thrash attack skill and animation
- Added Murkworm Tooth misc creature item
- Added some Murkworm enemy troop compositions
- Updated random encounter list for the various districts with the new Murkworm enemies (They are pretty rare)
- Certain outcomes/dialogue resolutions in the "Family Comes First" sidequest will now give you a gang tag (2 Instances)
- Updated several ganger sprites/battlers to include some various tattoos (Gang members aren't exactly known for their pristine/clean skin)
- Updated level experience curve; the exp required for all levels has been increased a bit (This change is to make the leveling progression feel less frequent but also more rewarding - it's also to encourage the completion of side quests, resting for the passive exp bonus, using roleplay options during dialogues, and using the systems that reward exp for completing them such as crafting, delivering paydata to fixers, reading data items, playing verge, and so on)
- Increased experience rewards for several sections of the main quest (Many of these doubled or increased even further)
- Increased experience rewards for killing higher level/tougher enemies slightly (With curve so that the value is higher and higher as they get stronger)
- Updated dialogues for several unique NPCs with new lore, details, and expanded text
- Added ATM "Cash to Cred" machine functionality (You can now convert cash - the loot item - to CCred at ATMs throughout the game world - you can trade in 1, 3, or 5 at a time and get 1-10 CCred and 1 exp per cash converted)
- Added ATMs to a few more areas (Industrial Zone, Ashen Row Metro Station, Central Canal Crossing, Lamplight Market, The Slabs, - there was already one on Crescent Strip)
- Increased chance for cash item to spawn in randomized loot containers
- Removed cash item from shop lists (It was kinda weird that you could buy it anyways)
- Changed rank titles for police sergeants/corporals/etc to the abbreviated forms (sgt, cpl, cpt, lt, etc) to conserve screen space (When you played with the text popups set to always enabled, their names took up a lot of space)
- Updated vending machine icon for usable snack/drink machines
- Optimized ALL singlular face image files and reduced file size of all of them WITHOUT sacrificing any clarity/definition
- Updated some NPC faces with new unique features
- Added police sniper armed/non-armed sprites
- Added more lights, details, effects, and characters to Central Canal Crossing
- Finalized the area layout for Central Canal Crossing (Will likely continue to do a few small changes to dial it in but it's pretty much done)
- Expanded Bull's dialogue and hints before going into the Red Saints hideout in Ashen Row during the main quest
- Added some new randomized generic callouts for police at barricades
- Darkened some environment graffiti
- Cleaned up some face images
- Updated several item/equipment icon arts
- Removed many extra, unused, leftover, and old item/equipment icon arts
- Balanced a few enemy stats (Mostly just a few adjustments to health and mettle values)
- Some various minor tweaks and adjustments
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
Official Links:
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update