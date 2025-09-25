 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20130785 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
We hope everyone is enjoying the adventure we have created with A Father's Tale. We have identified some minor issues, and we are now addressing them in this latest update.

  • The "Speedrun" Achievement was not working properly, along with the "Warrior" achievement.
  • "Return" button was not working with a gamepad after opening the "Settings" screen
  • The tutorial for how to throw and aim was displaying incorrect icons
  • Improved minor sound and visual effects


As always, please let us know of any issues you may encounter during your gameplay so we can continue to deliver great experiences to everyone!

Rafael M.

