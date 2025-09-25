The "Speedrun" Achievement was not working properly, along with the "Warrior" achievement.



"Return" button was not working with a gamepad after opening the "Settings" screen



The tutorial for how to throw and aim was displaying incorrect icons



Improved minor sound and visual effects



Hello everyone!We hope everyone is enjoying the adventure we have created with A Father's Tale. We have identified some minor issues, and we are now addressing them in this latest update.As always, please let us know of any issues you may encounter during your gameplay so we can continue to deliver great experiences to everyone!Rafael M.