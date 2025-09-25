 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20130637 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This new update brings the BROK fan game "ATLASIAN MADNESS" directly to the Brawl Bar!

After finishing the game, an arcade machine appears at the bottom left corner of the bar.

This is a bullet hell fangame of Brok the investiGator which you can play in single or two players mode!

First credit = free

Each continue = 50 C-Tokens!

Spend all those C-Tokens you've painfully earned!!!

I have also optimized the Brawl Bar's loadings so going back and forth between challenges and the bar should be blazing fast now!

1.5.4

-----------------------

- BRAWL BAR: Fan game "Atlasian Madness" added as an arcade machine! It becomes visible after finishing the main challenges.

- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenges: Too many balloons made performance crawl on low performance machines.

- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenges: Traps & items no longer spawn outside of the playable area.

- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenges: Some balloons & traps were too high to be reached.

- BRAWL BAR: Daily challenges: Balloons incorrectly were considered as enemies.

- BRAWL BAR: Tutorial could lead to the wrong room in certain edge cases.

- BRAWL BAR: Standalone: Some lines which didn't make sense for this version are now skipped.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed R.J. walk was incorrect (transformed into Brok) in adventure mode.

- BRAWL BAR: Improved loading speed of the bar room.

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2931330 Depot 2931330
  • Loading history…
