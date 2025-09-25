 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20130619 Edited 25 September 2025 – 18:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new lift animation, cell block graphics and replaced cell bars animation with a new image

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Windows Depot 1916661
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Linux Depot 1916662
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit WTC : Recruitment Day Mac Depot 1916663
  • Loading history…
