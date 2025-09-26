 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20130546 Edited 26 September 2025 – 07:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention pilots our very first big DLC A Simple Job: Airlines is now officially available!

And because you’ve been supporting us so amazingly, here’s a special thank you:
  • 👉 The DLC is permanently 100% off completely FREE for everyone!




But that’s not all:
Your ideas and feedback truly matter to us! 💡
Whether in Steam reviews or the discussion boards if we like your suggestions, we’ll bring them directly into the game. That way, you help shape the journey together with us.

So buckle up, take off, and be part of the adventure! 🚀
Thank you all for your incredible support ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3734981
  • Loading history…
DLC 3829860 Depot 3829860
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link