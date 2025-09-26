👉 The DLC is permanently 100% off completely FREE for everyone!



Attention pilots our very first big DLC A Simple Job: Airlines is now officially available!And because you’ve been supporting us so amazingly, here’s a special thank you:Your ideas and feedback truly matter to us! 💡Whether in Steam reviews or the discussion boards if we like your suggestions, we’ll bring them directly into the game. That way, you help shape the journey together with us.So buckle up, take off, and be part of the adventure! 🚀Thank you all for your incredible support ❤️