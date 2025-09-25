 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20130535 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Cybers!

From now on, the Japanese language is available in Cyberwar.

On top of that, we’ve made several fixes, adjustments, and improvements to the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1449781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link