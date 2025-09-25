 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20130422 Edited 25 September 2025 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed one way blocks (facing up) not being able to be recognized by the player sometimes
- The troop will no longer go through the one way blocks (facing up)

Thanks Lovan for reporting these bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows TCC Windows Depot 1651681
Linux TCC Linux Depot 1651682
