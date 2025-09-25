- Fixed one way blocks (facing up) not being able to be recognized by the player sometimes
- The troop will no longer go through the one way blocks (facing up)
Thanks Lovan for reporting these bugs
TCC Release 1.1.9.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows TCC Windows Depot 1651681
- Loading history…
Linux TCC Linux Depot 1651682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update