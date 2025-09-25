Shopkeepers Realm - Instead of going directly to shop screen, now you teleport out of the dungeon into another realm, where right now you'll be able to access to shopkeeper and slot machines.

Slot Machines - Now there's gambling in Hunchback's Dungeon, hell yeah! Gamble all of you coins for special rewards.

Reworked Status Effects - Each one now does something different. Poison spreads, fire explodes, shock creates sparks and frost slows the enemies.

Speed and Violence - The game is a lot more faster, co be careful. Enemies are more dangerous and harder to maneuver around.

Cuts - I removed unnecesarry waiting screens between waves, loading times and all that.

40 New Items - Almost of the new items have cool unique effects. I also reworked some of the old ones that were kinda... outdated.



There are a lot new effects that sometimes spawn new entities or cause even a rain of gold, but I'll leave it for you to discover. I'll not include anything about them in the changelog.

8 New Spells - Also reworked some of the old ones to take into account new content and status effects.

3 New Characters.

19 New Quests.

New Enemies. I added a few enemies to add a new life to the waves. Few more will be added in a patch in a few days when I fix them :D

Loot specific to shop, slot machines and chests - Some items will drop only from those. There are event cool legendary items that can only be found in chests or slot machines.

More options in the shop - To take into account how many items there are now in the game, I made so that there will be 5 items/spells to choose from.

Added breakable vases - who doesn't love those. There's a small chance for it to drop coins!

Rebalanced a few stats scaling.

Luck now also works on slot machines.