 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20130412 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Changes:

Gameplay:

  • Shopkeepers Realm - Instead of going directly to shop screen, now you teleport out of the dungeon into another realm, where right now you'll be able to access to shopkeeper and slot machines.

  • Slot Machines - Now there's gambling in Hunchback's Dungeon, hell yeah! Gamble all of you coins for special rewards.

  • Reworked Status Effects - Each one now does something different. Poison spreads, fire explodes, shock creates sparks and frost slows the enemies.

  • Speed and Violence - The game is a lot more faster, co be careful. Enemies are more dangerous and harder to maneuver around.

  • Cuts - I removed unnecesarry waiting screens between waves, loading times and all that.

  • 40 New Items - Almost of the new items have cool unique effects. I also reworked some of the old ones that were kinda... outdated.

    There are a lot new effects that sometimes spawn new entities or cause even a rain of gold, but I'll leave it for you to discover. I'll not include anything about them in the changelog.

  • 8 New Spells - Also reworked some of the old ones to take into account new content and status effects.

  • 3 New Characters.

  • 19 New Quests.

  • New Enemies. I added a few enemies to add a new life to the waves. Few more will be added in a patch in a few days when I fix them :D

  • Loot specific to shop, slot machines and chests - Some items will drop only from those. There are event cool legendary items that can only be found in chests or slot machines.

  • More options in the shop - To take into account how many items there are now in the game, I made so that there will be 5 items/spells to choose from.

  • Added breakable vases - who doesn't love those. There's a small chance for it to drop coins!

  • Rebalanced a few stats scaling.

  • Luck now also works on slot machines.

  • Reworked difficulty ramping up with each new difficulty and made sure you'll get more exp for playing on higher difficulties.

Visual:

  • Visual Overhaul - Everything is juiced up to the max. I spent a ton of time making sure playing is a lot more satifying than before. It's no longer stiff and lifeless. More colors, animations, added almost all of the missing SFXs.

  • Added CRT filter to the game. IMO it looks super cool and I love it. If you don't like it, you can always disable it in the options.

  • Readability. Every tooltip, item or spell is easier to identify, read or understand what it does.

  • Shop Visual Overhaul. Cool SFXs and animations, shopkeeper in the background. Everything looks cooler now.

  • More vision. I reworked the line of sight shader, so that now not only it doesn't look as stiff, but you'll see a lot more.

  • Added missing textures for some items and status effects.

  • Added a slight glow for the player for easier visibility.

  • Added glow to gold coins.

  • Reworked all enemy bullets visual effects.

  • Added visual effect for explosions.

Sound:

  • Added a slight reverb for all sound effects in the game.

  • Added sound effects for enemy deaths.

  • Added sound effects for status effects.

  • Added sound effects for specific items that needed sound effects, but didn't have any.

Other:

  • Added borderless mode.

  • Added confirmation window when you change to fullscreen, so that if you'll have a black screen when going fullscreen you'll revert back to windowed in a few seconds. (I'm still figuring out why some people get black screen)

  • Added my friend who tests my games since forever to the credits.

  • Fixed all the bugs and glitches that you've sent me. If I forgot about any, I'll fix that too soon.

I loved working on that update, but there's quite a few things that didn't make it in right now, but in a few days you'll see it added in patches.

Patryk

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link