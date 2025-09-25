Main Changes:
Gameplay:
Shopkeepers Realm - Instead of going directly to shop screen, now you teleport out of the dungeon into another realm, where right now you'll be able to access to shopkeeper and slot machines.
Slot Machines - Now there's gambling in Hunchback's Dungeon, hell yeah! Gamble all of you coins for special rewards.
Reworked Status Effects - Each one now does something different. Poison spreads, fire explodes, shock creates sparks and frost slows the enemies.
Speed and Violence - The game is a lot more faster, co be careful. Enemies are more dangerous and harder to maneuver around.
Cuts - I removed unnecesarry waiting screens between waves, loading times and all that.
40 New Items - Almost of the new items have cool unique effects. I also reworked some of the old ones that were kinda... outdated.
There are a lot new effects that sometimes spawn new entities or cause even a rain of gold, but I'll leave it for you to discover. I'll not include anything about them in the changelog.
8 New Spells - Also reworked some of the old ones to take into account new content and status effects.
3 New Characters.
19 New Quests.
New Enemies. I added a few enemies to add a new life to the waves. Few more will be added in a patch in a few days when I fix them :D
Loot specific to shop, slot machines and chests - Some items will drop only from those. There are event cool legendary items that can only be found in chests or slot machines.
More options in the shop - To take into account how many items there are now in the game, I made so that there will be 5 items/spells to choose from.
Added breakable vases - who doesn't love those. There's a small chance for it to drop coins!
Rebalanced a few stats scaling.
Luck now also works on slot machines.
Reworked difficulty ramping up with each new difficulty and made sure you'll get more exp for playing on higher difficulties.
Visual:
Visual Overhaul - Everything is juiced up to the max. I spent a ton of time making sure playing is a lot more satifying than before. It's no longer stiff and lifeless. More colors, animations, added almost all of the missing SFXs.
Added CRT filter to the game. IMO it looks super cool and I love it. If you don't like it, you can always disable it in the options.
Readability. Every tooltip, item or spell is easier to identify, read or understand what it does.
Shop Visual Overhaul. Cool SFXs and animations, shopkeeper in the background. Everything looks cooler now.
More vision. I reworked the line of sight shader, so that now not only it doesn't look as stiff, but you'll see a lot more.
Added missing textures for some items and status effects.
Added a slight glow for the player for easier visibility.
Added glow to gold coins.
Reworked all enemy bullets visual effects.
Added visual effect for explosions.
Sound:
Added a slight reverb for all sound effects in the game.
Added sound effects for enemy deaths.
Added sound effects for status effects.
Added sound effects for specific items that needed sound effects, but didn't have any.
Other:
Added borderless mode.
Added confirmation window when you change to fullscreen, so that if you'll have a black screen when going fullscreen you'll revert back to windowed in a few seconds. (I'm still figuring out why some people get black screen)
Added my friend who tests my games since forever to the credits.
Fixed all the bugs and glitches that you've sent me. If I forgot about any, I'll fix that too soon.
I loved working on that update, but there's quite a few things that didn't make it in right now, but in a few days you'll see it added in patches.
Patryk
