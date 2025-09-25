Greetings fellow gods,

Today, we're introducing a minor update featuring Steam Cloud Save support, additional content, and various bug fixes. Here's the full changelog:

Added

- Steam Cloud Saving support for about 5 worlds, depending on size.

- New things you can encounter in the wild with performable actions.

- New bloodhungry creature in the Swamps and Forest biomes.

- Elder Tree added to Agriculture.

- Magic Door recipe added to Imbuing.

- Snow Wall recipe added to Construction.

- Picked Strawberry and Blueberry Bushes now counts for making a new building.

- New hairstyles.

Changed

- Stackable items now take a shorter time to craft.

- Some changes to clothes selection.

- If an item grants an ability, it now clearly states if it's an ability for the player or for a specific type of golem.

Fixed

- Graves now behave correctly when digging.

- Oak Hart has a correct graphic.

- Toad Man Toe has a correct graphic.

- Fixed Mushman building showing up in Human city.

- Fixed Old Village special location fusing buildings.

- Fixed Cabbage Fields special location.

- The Wooden Fence Door is correctly categorized in the building menu as a door.

- Fixed crash on map generation related to Pottery Hut building in Reptilion settlements.

- Dwarves in settlements no longer support Dark Dwarves.

- Frozen Poison now correctly requires 1 empty vial when crafting.

- Fixed crafting exploit that allowed creation of items with fewer resources in the stack than necessary.

- Abilities learned during werewolf transformation will be kept after the transformation ends.

- Loading the game while being transformed into a werewolf will not instantly revert the transformation.

- Dead entities dropped items: fixed item stack reset and items materials being changed when the entity dies, and we leave the region or save/load.

- Fixed typos in the resistance potions ability description.

- Luminous Wyrm now has missing inventory settings.

- Human Alchemist now has the correct name in the Alchemist building.

- Picking partial stacks (e.g., arrows) should no longer cause them to be generated with random tile resources.

As a reminder, the next major direction is the implementation of multi-tile entities for tier 5 special locations, which will take some time and result in irregular updates in the meantime. You can also expect a new Empire Management screen in the coming weeks to improve wars and conquest. We'll later expand the screen to facilitate easier management of multiple settlements for activities such as caravan trading.

Have fun,

Artur