25 September 2025 Build 20130331 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Wrapping up. Some art updates, and the beta should now be available for Linux and Mac for final testing.

Help us test! With enough testing, we may even be able to get this update out next week, if things go well.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

  • Various new art

  • Console is on longer accessible

  • Beta branch is now using retail/live saves again, which we always do for the last or near last testing branch updates.

  • Linux and Mac versions available

Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS

  • 4 new gameplay modes!

    • INFECTION: Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest!

    • SEVERE WEATHER MODE: Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry.

    • RPG Mode: Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies.

    • 4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode: Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.

  • New locations:

    • Beach

    • Warehouse

    • Bus Depot

    • Prison

  • 3 new special characters, works in progress

    • Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire

    • Ember: Gas powered robot

    • Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet

    • New rare characters can now be found via random road recruit events

  • New HATS

  • New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)

  • New Weapons

    • 3 Round Burst rifle

    • Mamba

    • Autorevolver

    • Flechette Shotgun

    • Longbow

  • Slow Rifle Rework!

    • Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration

    • Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns

    • QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):

      • Cowboy: 1-3

      • Hunting: 2-6

      • Sniper: 2-5

      • Slug: 3-8

  • Bow Rework!

    • Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50

    • Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight

    • Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again

    • Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down

    • Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow

  • New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)

    • CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture

    • RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee

    • KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged

  • Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons

    • Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

  • PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists

  • New car wrecks

  • Jukebox added to bars

  • Honcho fix

  • Fixes for punchbot bugs

  • Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters

  • Blowtorch is now 1.5x more ammo efficient

  • Duckhunter art update

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20130331
Linux Death Road to Canada - Linux Depot 252612
Windows Death Road to Canada - Windows Depot 252613
macOS Death Road to Canada - OSX Depot 252614
