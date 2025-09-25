This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wrapping up. Some art updates, and the beta should now be available for Linux and Mac for final testing.



Help us test! With enough testing, we may even be able to get this update out next week, if things go well.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

Various new art

Console is on longer accessible

Beta branch is now using retail/live saves again, which we always do for the last or near last testing branch updates.

Linux and Mac versions available

Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS