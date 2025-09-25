 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20130141
Update notes via Steam Community
Coffee beans and energy drinks can no longer be placed on shelves to avoid confusion.
The storekeeper no longer mistakenly places coffee and energy drinks on shelves.
Fixed the shop rating system: it now depends on whether the requested item was found in the assortment. Keep an eye on your stock!
The stone in the forest now gives hints during dialogue about when and what to sacrifice.

