Hey settlers 👋

We’ve just released a hotfix that brings several gameplay improvements and fixes to Of Life and Land. From better handling of preserved meat and animal homes to UI enhancements and bug fixes, things should feel smoother all around. You can find the full patch notes below.

But that’s not all! We’re also excited to be part of the Metaroot Publisher Sale on Steam!

Of Life and Land is now 50% off ! Our biggest discount ever!

👉 Check out the sale here: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/44892821/sale/autumnsale2025







We also want to let you know that a new Lenzburg map is on the way very soon, and we’ve secretly started working on a brand-new game.

More details coming soon, so stay tuned! 👀

Thanks for being part of this wonderful community 💚

Your Team Kerzoven 🥰



Patch Notes – 29.09.2025

Non-tradeable items are no longer dumped at the community centre if their task is interrupted by an emergency.,

Fixed an issue where buildings couldn’t be edited when the inspector was opened via the “building done” notification while on a different map.,

Garden beds now only display growth stage 1 if there are fruits or vegetables, not just seeds or grass.,

Adults will now only begin education if they are younger than 32 (previously 51).,

Building tooltips now display custom names when available.,

The "Follow Target" button in the inspector UI will now switch maps if needed.,

Fixed an issue where animal control removed too many entries when multiple people worked with barn trainees.,

Building hover tooltips now display pets and animals living there.,

Improved hover information for buildings owned by other factions.,

Fixed an issue where transferring animals while paused could duplicate home slots.,

Starving people are now quicker to recognize and use preserved meat.,

Improved kitchen and restaurant UI to clearly show preserved meat usage.,

Fixed a typo in the bronze forge upgrade description.

