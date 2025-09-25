Main Updates:

1: Updated the tutorial track, added an advanced tutorial, with the new advance tutorial song "Fantasia Sonata Reflection"

2: Added Side Story Chapter 1 "A Spring Waiting in Blossom"

3: Added 2 append tracks for Side Story Chapter 1: "Nini" and "BUCHiAGE Fireworks"

4: Added the following unlockable songs in "Garden" mode: "Garden", "Fantasia Sonata Botanical Garden", "Dum! Dum!! Dum!!!" and "Splash the Beat!!"

5: Added new gameplay mode - "Lustrous Dream"

6: Added new gameplay mode - "Garden"

7: Updated the scoring system to version 3

8: Updated the game Reality rating system to version 3

9: Changed the score requirement for acquiring different rating levels after playing songs

10: Added the online service "Milkloud"

11: Removed the limit for reaching Reality Rating 4.0 and 8.0



Break Change:

1: Added a new judgement "Great". "Great" is worse than "Perfect" but better than "Good". In the Hit Offest Indicator, Great will be indicated as green, while Good will be yellow.



New Features

1: Updated RainGPT's UI and dialogue groups

2: Now supported recording gameplay replays

3: Settings file failures can now be fixed by performing an in-game factory reset

4: Added songid keywords to the Search function

5: New Story Mode BGM

6: Recharted "Welcome to Milthm"



Bug Fixes:

1: Fixed an issue where "Wonderful Trial" and "Astonishing Trial" sometimes failed to activate

2: Fixed an issue where "Wonderful Trial" and "Astonishing Trial" activated near the end of the song.

3: Added Deeplink related functions

4: Fixed an issue where the song select UI was not working properly in some cases.

5: Fixed a scoreboard precision issue



Optimization

1: Improved the smoothness and reduced lag for the song select UI

2: Optimized and reduced lag for gameplay of some charts

3: Reduced Pre-fetching Assets and Memory Usage