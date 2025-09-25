 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20129979 Edited 26 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Main Updates:
1: Updated the tutorial track, added an advanced tutorial, with the new advance tutorial song "Fantasia Sonata Reflection"
2: Added Side Story Chapter 1 "A Spring Waiting in Blossom"
3: Added 2 append tracks for Side Story Chapter 1: "Nini" and "BUCHiAGE Fireworks"
4: Added the following unlockable songs in "Garden" mode: "Garden", "Fantasia Sonata Botanical Garden", "Dum! Dum!! Dum!!!" and "Splash the Beat!!"
5: Added new gameplay mode - "Lustrous Dream"
6: Added new gameplay mode - "Garden"
7: Updated the scoring system to version 3
8: Updated the game Reality rating system to version 3
9: Changed the score requirement for acquiring different rating levels after playing songs
10: Added the online service "Milkloud"
11: Removed the limit for reaching Reality Rating 4.0 and 8.0

Break Change:
1: Added a new judgement "Great". "Great" is worse than "Perfect" but better than "Good". In the Hit Offest Indicator, Great will be indicated as green, while Good will be yellow.

New Features
1: Updated RainGPT's UI and dialogue groups
2: Now supported recording gameplay replays
3: Settings file failures can now be fixed by performing an in-game factory reset
4: Added songid keywords to the Search function
5: New Story Mode BGM
6: Recharted "Welcome to Milthm"

Bug Fixes:
1: Fixed an issue where "Wonderful Trial" and "Astonishing Trial" sometimes failed to activate
2: Fixed an issue where "Wonderful Trial" and "Astonishing Trial" activated near the end of the song.
3: Added Deeplink related functions
4: Fixed an issue where the song select UI was not working properly in some cases.
5: Fixed a scoreboard precision issue

Optimization
1: Improved the smoothness and reduced lag for the song select UI
2: Optimized and reduced lag for gameplay of some charts
3: Reduced Pre-fetching Assets and Memory Usage

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2498481
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2498482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link