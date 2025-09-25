English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: Beasthrys Temple (It's currently in an early working-in-progress stage.)[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the Beasthrys Temple Tent.[Beasthrys Temple]Added an altar. (It can be used by any faith.)[Beasthrys Temple]Added a priestess. She sells some magic items, tells you more tales about their religion, and can unlock the Beasthrys faith for you.[Wiki]Updated the faith page and the location page.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】新地点：碧丝崔斯神殿 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿传送出来。【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个祭坛. （任何信仰可用。）【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个女祭祀。她会贩卖一些魔法物品，告诉你一些关于他们的宗教的事情，以及为你解锁碧丝崔斯信仰。【维基】更新了信仰页面和地点页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场