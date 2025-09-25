Update, Version 20250925
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]New Location: Beasthrys Temple (It's currently in an early working-in-progress stage.)
[Butterfly]You can now teleport out of the Beasthrys Temple Tent.
[Beasthrys Temple]Added an altar. (It can be used by any faith.)
[Beasthrys Temple]Added a priestess. She sells some magic items, tells you more tales about their religion, and can unlock the Beasthrys faith for you.
[Wiki]Updated the faith page and the location page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】新地点：碧丝崔斯神殿 （目前还在非常早期的施工阶段。）
【蝴蝶之翼】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿传送出来。
【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个祭坛. （任何信仰可用。）
【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一个女祭祀。她会贩卖一些魔法物品，告诉你一些关于他们的宗教的事情，以及为你解锁碧丝崔斯信仰。
【维基】更新了信仰页面和地点页面。
