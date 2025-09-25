New Features:
- Added a gift screen that appears every 10 waves.
- Added screen shake.
Changes:
- Improved speed and suction radius of the ghost.
- Button cost now slowly decreases over time.
Bug Fixes:
- Various minor bug fixes.
