25 September 2025 Build 20129869 Edited 25 September 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added a gift screen that appears every 10 waves.
  • Added screen shake.

Changes:

  • Improved speed and suction radius of the ghost.
  • Button cost now slowly decreases over time.

Bug Fixes:

  • Various minor bug fixes.

