 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20129860 Edited 25 September 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There is a simple Tutorial, for the ones who have never played an RPG before.

And to teach a couple of the basic things, that i different in my game..

Changed files in this update

4 Classes, Many Paths Content Depot 1078611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link