25 September 2025 Build 20129829 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


We are back with another update!


Changelog for Patch 1.0.2:

Game version: 8042
  • Fixed multiple translation-related issues (including community suggestions).
  • Fixed bug that caused some interactable items to disappear on contract sites.
  • Adjusted multiple furnitures for better dismantling experience.
  • Soft-reworked building on „What Are The Odds?!” contract to prevent physics-related issues.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

