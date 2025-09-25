Hello Deconstructors 🫡
We are back with another update!
Changelog for Patch 1.0.2:Game version: 8042
- Fixed multiple translation-related issues (including community suggestions).
- Fixed bug that caused some interactable items to disappear on contract sites.
- Adjusted multiple furnitures for better dismantling experience.
- Soft-reworked building on „What Are The Odds?!” contract to prevent physics-related issues.
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
