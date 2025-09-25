Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.09.25 now live. Here is what changed:
Improvements:
Improved controller compatibility
Implemented ability to switch between mouse and keyboard and controller on the fly
Changed crafting cost display to include items contained in outpost chest
Added named gravestones to city graveyard
Fixes:
Fixed enemies playing taunt sound after death
Fixed some input glyphs not updating correctly
Fixed enemies getting stuck when utilizing the last pedal force skill
Fixed quest item not spawning
Fixed AI error causing weird behavior
Fixed intersecting architecture in dungeon generation
Fixed issue with getting stuck after legendary enemy camera zoom
Fixed a number of typos
