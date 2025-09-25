 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20129824 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.09.25 now live. Here is what changed:

Improvements:

  • Improved controller compatibility

  • Implemented ability to switch between mouse and keyboard and controller on the fly

  • Changed crafting cost display to include items contained in outpost chest

  • Added named gravestones to city graveyard

Fixes:

  • Fixed enemies playing taunt sound after death

  • Fixed some input glyphs not updating correctly

  • Fixed enemies getting stuck when utilizing the last pedal force skill

  • Fixed quest item not spawning

  • Fixed AI error causing weird behavior

  • Fixed intersecting architecture in dungeon generation

  • Fixed issue with getting stuck after legendary enemy camera zoom

  • Fixed a number of typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546091
