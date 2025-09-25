New Universal Skill System: Added the Martial Arts Hall facility, providing more opportunities to purchase skills and generating universal skills via random combinations. Strengthening and fusing these universal skills onto other skills often grants a steady boost to skill power.

Free Skill Enhancement Times: You can now spend 1 gold coin (increasing by 1 gold coin each subsequent enhancement) to unlock additional enhancement times for already enhanced skills. This allows for more convenient and flexible enhancement of any skill, creating truly powerful and unique ones.

New Card Fusion System: When obtaining a card, you can now choose to fuse it with an existing card of the same type and point value, granting the latter an additional 1 point. This lets you acquire cards with greater effectiveness.

Added In-Map Reward Points: Increased the placement of reward points (Martial Arts Halls, Springs, Rest Stops, etc.) and significantly boosted the amount of gold coins dropped on the map. You will have more opportunities to choose rewards.

Fog Clearing: You can now clear the fog of war on the map at any time by spending 1 gold coin.

Add 1 type Level-Up Reward: Increased Skill Load.