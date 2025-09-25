(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)vh0.8.1 - Issue Resolver Updates (2025-09-25)Update Summary:This update adds several start-up checks that help deal with issues such as VR not being initialized, having an instance of VH already running, and a new warning message to disable the "Gamepad Support" add-on. Also includes changes to the UI layout to hopefully make things less overwhelming and confusing.New Startup Checks:+Added a check for whether OpenVR initialized correctly at startup. If OpenVR failed to initialize, a message box will be shown before quitting the application.+Added a check for whether an instance of the Virtual Handheld Settings overlay already exists. If found, a message box will be shown before quitting the application.Issue Resolver Updates:+Added checks for the "Gamepad Support" add-on. If a controller of type "gamepad" is detected in SteamVR, it will add a warning to the issue resolver directing the user to disable the add-on.^Upgraded the issue resolver on the Welcome screen to allow for more than two issues at once!*Fixed bug where the text above the handheld screen would remain yellow after clearing all input issues if the issues were fixed while the dashboard was closedGeneral Settings:+Added "More Tap Options" toggle to show more controller tap settings. This is off by default to not overwhelm the user with too many settings off the bat.^Updated layout of UI elements*Fixed a layout problem that made the scale value appear as 100 when it should be 1000. You would think someone would have caught this issue by now, considering it's been in the app since *flips pages* version 0.4, which came out in 2023.Performance Settings:+Added "Advanced Performance Settings" section to separate the settings that are work-in-progress or may have compatibility issues from the regular performance settings^Updated warning message for VR resolution scaling^Updates to scale and formatting of UI elementsScreens Settings:*Fixed the width of the panel behind the screen sources so that the elements fit inside*Halved the size of the capture sources list icons so that low resolution icons don't appear as blurry+Added [VH] prefix to debug messages sent by the capture sources listOther Updates & Changes:*Fixed an issue that caused the UI to break if a UI element was destroyed while it was being clicked on the VR Dashboard Settings overlay*Version numbers will now attempt to adhere to Semantic Versioning (SemVer) 2.0.0 guidelines*Code clean-up and optimization^Updated ReadMePls.pdf