I wanted a final patch before Chapter 2 to polish Chapter 1, improve performance and fix more bugs! I've now updated Confronted with TWENTY patches. What a great number to end on before Chapter 2 drops

ext month! Here's the patch notes:

General

Falling from a height now causes a small bounce animation to make it feel more realistic.

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where tapping sprint to uncrouch with 'hold' sprint type caused constant running.

Fixed chance of enemy delaying a moment before attacking player.

Added delay to destroying trigger volumes based on duratino of vo.

Fixed rare chance of enemy not following its patrol path.

Fixed a gate taking longer to open if user has no subtitles selected.

Performance

Reduced triangle count of certain meshes.

Instanced some more areas in Chapter 1 to reduce draw calls.

Chapter 2

Less than 4 weeks until Chapter 2 releases! Here are some new screenshots!