25 September 2025 Build 20129673 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I wanted a final patch before Chapter 2 to polish Chapter 1, improve performance and fix more bugs! I've now updated Confronted with TWENTY patches. What a great number to end on before Chapter 2 drops

ext month! Here's the patch notes:

General

  • Falling from a height now causes a small bounce animation to make it feel more realistic.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where tapping sprint to uncrouch with 'hold' sprint type caused constant running.

  • Fixed chance of enemy delaying a moment before attacking player.

  • Added delay to destroying trigger volumes based on duratino of vo.

  • Fixed rare chance of enemy not following its patrol path.

  • Fixed a gate taking longer to open if user has no subtitles selected.

Performance

  • Reduced triangle count of certain meshes.

  • Instanced some more areas in Chapter 1 to reduce draw calls.

Chapter 2

Less than 4 weeks until Chapter 2 releases! Here are some new screenshots!

