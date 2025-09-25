I wanted a final patch before Chapter 2 to polish Chapter 1, improve performance and fix more bugs! I've now updated Confronted with TWENTY patches. What a great number to end on before Chapter 2 drops
ext month! Here's the patch notes:
General
Falling from a height now causes a small bounce animation to make it feel more realistic.
Bug fixes
Fixed issue where tapping sprint to uncrouch with 'hold' sprint type caused constant running.
Fixed chance of enemy delaying a moment before attacking player.
Added delay to destroying trigger volumes based on duratino of vo.
Fixed rare chance of enemy not following its patrol path.
Fixed a gate taking longer to open if user has no subtitles selected.
Performance
Reduced triangle count of certain meshes.
Instanced some more areas in Chapter 1 to reduce draw calls.
Chapter 2
Less than 4 weeks until Chapter 2 releases! Here are some new screenshots!
