26 September 2025 Build 20129611 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Morning Victorians.

We just released Hotfix 1.10.2, this is to mainly address the bug with fleets getting stuck and one other issue of Mustering Recruits as the Balkan League.

As a reminder, in 1.10.1 we introduced a temporary fix for Silesia being annexed by Prussia during a Polish Uprising, but are looking at a more robust solution for next week. 

Check out the full patchnotes below! Checksum is `750b`.

As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with fixed issues!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.1:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed fleet getting stuck in combat perpetually after war ending abruptly

  • Fixed fleet getting stuck in combat perpetually after ending an invasion manually

  • Fixed an issue where a movement disbanding would remove the "Movement Suppressed After Civil War" modifier, allowing it to reform and immediately revolt again

  • Fixed an issue where the "Muster Conscripts" button for the Balkan League could have its modifier excessively multiplied

Previous Patchnotes

1.10.0 | 1.10.1

