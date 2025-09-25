 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20129361 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Adventurers.
We’d like to inform you of the latest changes applied in this update.

IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Fighter’s Adrenaline Spike could be affected by the penalty of Adrenaline Rush.

  • Fixed an issue where Fighter could equip certain plate armors while the Slayer perk was active.

  • Fixed an issue where Warlock’s Summon Hydra dealt Dark Magical Damage, which could incorrectly consume souls.

  • Fixed an issue where using Rogue’s Traps and Locks to open a chest could cause the item held in hand to disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where Wizard’s Meditation could cause legs not to be visible or cancel itself when used underwater.

  • Fixed an issue where Wizard’s Magic Missile produced player-hit sound effects when colliding with walls or the floor.

  • Fixed an issue where Druid’s Penguin Form did not display max health bonus, incoming physical healing, and incoming magical healing correctly in the tooltip.

  • Fixed an issue where the beak of Druid’s Penguin Form could sometimes not be hit.

  • Fixed an issue where Druid’s Penguin Form did not have reduced movement speed on land.

  • Fixed an issue where resurrecting a player underwater with Cleric’s Resurrection could cause the revived player’s camera axis to become distorted.

  • Fixed an issue where the sea in The Blue Maelstrom might not be visible under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where thunder sounds in The Blue Maelstrom could become abnormally amplified.

  • Fixed an issue where attacking a monster on land could incorrectly trigger the underwater blood effect.

  • Fixed an issue where Slimes could drag around a player’s corpse.

  • Fixed an issue where Crocodilian could suddenly stop during its attack.

  • Fixed an issue where Tidewalker Shaman’s attacks fell to the ground instead of traveling forward.

  • Fixed an issue where White Shark’s attack could push the player inside terrain or props.

  • Fixed an issue where Bladehand could be hit from positions outside its attack range.

  • Fixed an issue where Ancient Stingray’s body could retain the electricity effect after its electric attack.

  • Fixed an issue where Ancient Stingray did not display the intended electricity effect during specific attacks.

  • Fixed an issue where players under the effect of Faustian Bargain could still interact with boats.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hand Cannon did not roll random modifiers.

  • Fixed an issue where the Jester Outfit (Common) could sometimes not have the Headshot Damage Bonus as its fixed stat.

  • Fixed an issue where Dexterity could be applied as a base stat on the unique-grade Ranger Hood.

  • Fixed an issue where forcibly closing the game while on a boat and reconnecting could result in the player not being dismounted.

  • Fixed an issue where the UI color change and animation for Oxygen at 50% occurred at different timings.

  • Fixed an issue where using the Worship emote followed by the Sailor’s Dance emote could lock the camera movement.

  • Fixed an issue where the fire effect of the Hog Roast Campfire could appear below the floor in the preview screen.

  • Fixed an issue where opening the Quest Log inside a dungeon displayed all quests regardless of the entered dungeon.

  • Fixed an issue where the Adventure Ranking score for Semi-semi Wipe could be calculated incorrectly for some users.

  • Fixed an issue where the Huntress’s Weekly Mission did not display the required items or target monsters.

  • Fixed an issue where purchasing a Seasonal Pack from the Blacksmith redirected to the store instead of the product page.

Game Updates:

  • Changed so that pressing the Walk key while underwater allows you to swim faster. Swimming faster now consumes oxygen more quickly.

  • Improved the sound of the White Shark near the water surface to be more natural.

  • Improved the fading of Sea Walker’s slime effect to look more natural.

  • Improved performance when Visual Effects Quality is set to Low.

  • Improved the intensity of water splash effects while swimming.

  • Improved the amount of bubble effects occurring in the ocean.

  • Improved terrain on Skull Island where monsters could be killed without taking damage.

  • Improved the icon for the lobby skin 'Captain's Wrecked Cabin'.

Balance Updates:

General

  • Rangers can now use Hand Cannons.

  • Faustian Bargain – Yeti’s combo attack has been adjusted.

  • Faustian Bargain – The movement speed of Pinchclaw Crab has been reduced.

  • Homing spells no longer track targets while underwater.

Druid

  • The projectile speed of Penguin Form – Water Cannon has been reduced.

  • The movement speed bonus of Penguin Dash has been reduced from 100% → 30%.

Rogue

  • Smoke Pot and Tumbling can no longer be used underwater.

Changed files in this update

