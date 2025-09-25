BREAKING CHANGES
- Save files and scenarios generated by version 8 and onward are not compatible with earlier version (7.x). Files from 7.x are compatible with 8.x.
Hello everyone!
Yes, this is indeed one more major update for the game :)
There are two major highlights in this update, the first one being an actual in-game tutorial, with steps, to teach new players about game mechanics in a friendly way.
The second one is for the most creative of you out here, because this introduces new modding possibilities.
The game will now support Harmony out of the box, which lets you tweak the base game code, or even inject your own.
That should open up the world of possibilities to an unprecedented level.
These new modding possibilities will however be unavailable on iOS and Android, simply because those platforms do not allow code injection from external libraries at runtime, whereas desktop platforms allow that.
I cannot wait to see what you will come up with!
And now, the full change-log!
ADDED
- Brand new in-game Tutorial to make new players life easier.
- Support for code modding using Harmony lib. This opens up a whole new world of modding possibilities, as you will now be able to write your own code to mod the game (this includes modifying the base game's code as well as adding your own). I have recorded a full tutorial that explains how to do that here.
- Tooltip over the 'Continue' button to provide information about what save is going to be loaded if you press it.
- Localization of the game into Traditional Chinese.
- The game is now fully playable through cloud gaming (GeForceNow).
- Compression to save files, they now are 90% smaller (yes, 90%). This is the reason why the files no longer are backward compatible. Old files will still load fine.
- New achievement for completing the new tutorial scenario.
CHANGED
- App icon was changed to look more modern.
- In-game mouse cursor to look more modern.
- Main menu wallpaper was remade.
- All Steam store artwork was reworked.
- Steam store page trailer was updated.
- Joining or creating a faction in the Diplomacy menu has been split in two for improved clarity.
- Capturing units in campaign would not always add them to your reserve (in the case that you reached your max core units).
- All save files are now properly trimmed instead of growing exponentially.
- Cleaned up a lot of the code for modders.
- Max SteamCloud files amount is now 100.
- Max SteamCloud files total weight is now 1 GB.
FIXED
- Modded heroes with custom graphics with wrong dimensions would prevent whole mod loading.
- Borders will now be properly redrawn in real time (after any tile edit) in the Map Editor.
- AI will no longer purchase paratroopers when there are no land VPs in the scenario.
- AI will no longer purchase land units (infantry, tanks, etc) when there are no land VPs in the scenario.
- Having a '+' char in your mod's name would prevent all sound effects or music clips to be loaded.
- Sea Hurricane Mk I was not marked as carrier compatible.
- Some units properties were not synced properly when loading a save file.
- Minor details in Units Editor.
- Lags when launching the game due to Steam Cloud saves being written to disk.
- Countries not localized in the multiplayer real time lobby.
- Real time hosting data transfer fixes.
- Real time multiplayer now has proper re-sync (even for large maps) when a player goes out of sync and reconnects.
- Leave room button would still be displayed even after being kicked out of a real time multiplayer room.
- Various localization fixes in different languages.
- README and mod thumbnail files are now properly copied over to disk on iOS/Android.
Changed files in this update