25 September 2025 Build 20129205 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Just a small patch to address the "Screen Fadeout" during Stella's Tea Date scene, where if you get a certain score, the screen doesn't fade back in. Now the game should remember to restore your eyeballs afterwards!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3993812
  • Loading history…
