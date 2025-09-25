Quick Bugfix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Just a small patch to address the "Screen Fadeout" during Stella's Tea Date scene, where if you get a certain score, the screen doesn't fade back in. Now the game should remember to restore your eyeballs afterwards!
