Hi everyone!

One of the biggest updates of the year is finally here!

This update—and the next—will mark the start of a new level of quality for Easy Red 2.

New Features:

Added new overhauled Anzio campaign along with 15 missions (Cassino map will come in next update)

Added new Polish & British Voice Actors/voicelines

Added new Uniforms for the British forces (New Hessian covers, with Scrim variants of the Netted helmet. Along with the Greatcoat and Leather Jerkin.)

Added new grenades for UK and URSS (RPG 40, Gammon N82 , Eihandgranate Mod39 ETC. )

Added new map and vegetation assets (tree stump variants, more electrical poles, Italian wall variants and all the new props used in Anzio campaign.)

Reworked Panzerfaust equip & added new throw away animations

Added MAB 38-42

Added new complex camouflage system with automatic environment adaptation system

Fully reworked German helmets along with adding the m42 version of Luftwaffe helmet (single decal, just the eagle) with breadbag, wires, net, winter cover and many other variant

Added many new German SPG, Panzer crew and Luftwaffe uniforms

New US wool, para, and tank crew uniforms & more

New Fiat 626 civilian texture

Added DUKW amphibious vehicle

Reworked Panzer III models & new variants added

Fixes and Improvements:

Various fixes in many uniforms.

Reworked MAB 38A

New Winchester & Gewehr 43 animations

Various TPS & FPS animation reworks.

Reworked textures on every German vehicles

Improved Panzerfaust textures

Reworked various buildings and props

Added an "Ultra" animation quality settings for even smoother animations at distance on high end hardware.

Improved LUT, colors, shadows, sky, reflections, lighting and overall graphics





New Anzio campaign is out!



Anzio is now live with 15 missions, and the Cassino campaign will arrive in the very next update.

In our previous post we mentioned our full focus on reworking the Anzio campaign. The original map has been split into two distinct campaigns and maps: Anzio and Cassino, including the surrounding Gustav Line area. Anzio launches today with 15 missions, while Cassino is planned to include around 8 missions—though that number may change as development continues.

The new Anzio campaign covers three key operations:

Operation Shingle – The Allied landings at Anzio and the establishment of the beachhead in January.

Operation Fischfang – Multiple missions highlighting the German counteroffensive launched in February and the intense clashes that followed.

Operation Diadem – The Allied breakout of the stalemate at Anzio, culminating in the capture of Cisterna and Campoleone.

This remake delivers a stronger narrative connection, a more accurate recreation of the region, and a major visual upgrade.

Cassino will be released in early November, but it’s likely to appear in beta branches during mid-October. We’ll keep sharing progress updates and work-in-progress screenshots on our Discord, so stay tuned!

Reworks in vehicles & new camouflage system

Our armored forces just received a major upgrade. The Panzer III has been fully reworked, and every historically significant variant is now available: E, F, G, H, J, J1, M, N, L and the fearsome Flammenpanzer. Each model comes with refined visuals and performance tweaks to better reflect their real-world counterparts.

But the tanks themselves are only part of the story. All German vehicles now feature a brand-new dynamic camouflage system that supports a wide range of historically accurate patterns. For mission creators, this system is a game-changer: camouflage can auto-adapt to the environment based on region (latitude/longitude), time period (month and year), and seasonal weather such as snow.

This means vehicles will naturally wear the right look for a North African desert in 1941 or a wintry Eastern Front in 1944—without any extra setup. Of course, creators can still hand-pick a specific pattern if they want full control.

This approach doesn’t just add dozens of new camo variants; it dramatically elevates the visual fidelity of every battlefield. And we’re not stopping here: in the next update, this adaptive system will roll out to all remaining vehicles, ensuring that the entire roster meets this new quality standard.



Meet the Luftwaffe Field Division!

in the Anzio campaign many of the troops allocated were that of the Luftwaffe Field Division, Famously known for their iconic blue uniforms and splinter smocks they now have their place in our latest update, The Anzio Update also features the famed "Hermann Goering" Division.

Alongside the Luftwaffe units, we’ve expanded the wardrobe across all factions. The German army receives the biggest boost, with over 60 new clothing pieces, including a wide variety of helmets and Panzer uniforms.

The Allies aren’t left out: the British now sport new greatcoats and leather jerkins, and U.S. troops have several new gear additions as well.



These updates bring even more historical variety and authenticity to every battlefield encounter.

Next Update Target: November 10



We’re aiming to release the next update by November 10.

For that date we’re preparing:

The Cassino campaign rework

The new camo system to be working on every vehicle in the game

A brand-new base game trailer

An updated roadmap

An announcement outlining upcoming campaigns and features planned for later this year and into next year

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to launch!



🏆 Easy Red 2 Community Campaign Contest

During last update post we launched the Easy Red 2 Custom Campaign Contest — your chance to show off your mapping, mission design, and scripting skills, earn some swag, bragging rights, and maybe even get your work integrated into Easy Red 2!

👉 Get all the details on Discord:

https://discord.com/channels/778000642932211752/1401949490151161886 Full rules, prizes, submission guidelines, and everything you need to dominate this contest awaits in our Discord server, where it will be much easier to submit and review missions thanks to the dedicated channels and threads.

Let's see what you can create! 💪

Check out the Shanghai-Nanking DLC if you haven’t yet!



Our most recent DLC was released just earlier this year!

In Easy Red 2: Shanghai-Nanking, you will fight for control of Shanghai, and the conflict will spread to locations such as: Luodian, Baoshan, Wusong, Jinshanwei, Hongkou, Suzhou creek, Chunhua, the Yuhuatai hills and the city of Nanjing.





Extra Information

As per your anticipation we are announcing the next Roadmap for the game in future updates so stay tuned for that! We will continue to improve all features of the base game, and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions forums and the official Discord server.



Thank you for all of your continued support, and we'll see you again next time!



Marco and the Easy Red 2 Development Team