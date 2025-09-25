This patch continues to iterate on game content where I have improved the Lunar Module Academy, the Gemini Academy and multiple Campaign missions. It also fixes issues with the games storage system, bugs, and improves the Gemini Virtual Cockpit to better take advantage of its features.

Note: This update touches the games core storage system. If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.84.

Game Storage

There has been some reports where users has been unable to launch the game if the games storage file for some reason gets corrupt. This patch tries to improve how the storage system works, and rolls out multiple changes to it. When you launch the game, your existing storage.rsf file will be migrated to the new game.rsf file.

These files are located in the System folder for the game:

%appdata%\\..\\LocalLow\\Wilhelmsen Studios\\ReEntry\\System

I addition, if the game detects an issue with the game storage file, like it being corrupt, it will re-generate a new file.

Please let me know if you stumble upon any issues related to the migration of the storage files and if this fixes the issue where a corrupt file prevents the game from reaching the Main Menu.

False Mission Completion in Campaigns

I finally managed to track down and fix an issue where a campaign mission can get completed, without actually having completed it. A bug existed in the reload mission logic that could cause a mission in the campaign to falsely get flagged as completed. This could potentially unlock achievements for completing missions you haven't completed. This issue was triggered when pressing the RELOAD MISSION from the in-game menu.

Mercury Orbit changes during flight

Blocking issue: I made a fix where a dev-tool from the Retroburn Planner development was left enabled (two patches ago). This dev-tool would alter the Mercury trajectory by pressing H/N on the keyboard. This accident made it possible to unwillingly and magically alter the Mercury orbit without even knowing, causing strange questions while trying to complete Mercury missions.

Major Lunar Module Academy overhaul

As promised in the previous patch I made a major overhaul of the Lunar Module Academy. As with the Command Module Academy overhaul in the previous patch, the overhaul will improve message stacking, highlighting and most lessons has received additional content and things to teach. I have received great feedback about the work done to the Command Module Academy, and I hope this will improve the experience you have in the Lunar Module Academy as well.

Gemini Academy fixes

I continued the efforts done to the Command Module and the Lunar Module Academy to also improve the flow of the Gemini Academy. This fixes similar issues like message stacking, and improves the flow of each lesson.



Gemini Target Vehicle placement in orbit

I improved the logic related to the placement of a rendezvous target vehicle like Agena or another Gemini craft. This makes it easier to control where the target vehicle is in orbit during pre-launch. I used this to improve the mission design of the Gemini Scenarios and in the Gemini Campaign. This will make the rendezvous happen faster (compared to the potentially 14 hours after ignition you might have experienced), and I have tried to design so the launch window happens with a scheduled rendezvous/docking in daylight.

In addition I added a small suggested Flight Plan in the Gemini Rendezvous/Docking scenarios (Scenario 1 and 2). You are free to follow them if you wish.



Command Module holds attitude using the RCS instead of TVC during SPS/S-IVB burns

I fixed an issue that caused the RCS jets to fire to hold attitude during SPS burns. Even with the currently simplified TVC (Thrust Vector Control) logic of the SPS engine, the engine should be able to damp rates and make attitude corrections without the RCS jets kicking in.

Apollo player? Disable the Enable Prograde Rotation setting: Having the unrealistic Prograde Rotation realism setting enabled, combined with this issue, could potentially consume a large portion of the total RCS fuel/helium.

For any Apollo mission I highly recommend you to turn OFF the Enable Prograde Rotation realism setting, and turn OFF the Simplified ORDEAL realism setting.

Gemini Attitude Direction Indicator Improvements

I have remade the Gemini Attitude Direction Indicator (ADI) to better visualize your attitude. This is a tool that is frequently in use during Gemini Missions, so improving it was long overdue.

The update makes a major overhaul of the ADI ball textures to make it closer to the real ADI ball, and changes some of the marks to more accurately show the actual Pitch and Yaw. It also improved how the textures looks towards the spherical poles of the ball used to render it.

I also added a new model of the SCALE RANGE knob used to set the precision of the error needles. This makes it easier to understand what the knob is for, and has a better line/mark to show its current selection.

I also added a Roll Rate Indicator on the top of the ADI. This will show you the current roll rate of the Gemini craft.

The old needles were not as precise on showing you exactly where the the Pitch & Yaw Index Marker is (that white dot in the center - with alignment wings), and how the Pitch Bar and Yaw Bar is placed relative to it. This has now improved.

For comparison, this is the old model and logic:



Gemini Clocks improvements

Another important tool used during Gemini missions are the clocks, especially the up-until-now missing second hands on the watches. During a Gemini mission, the crew and the procedures often uses timers and the Event Timer to keep track of things. This update improves the clocks by adding the second hands, and improves the hour hands to better visualize the current hour of the day (it can now move between numbers). It also fixes previous alignment issues with the marks on the clocks, and lowers the hands closer to the background to make it easier to read the time from angles.

The clock on the Pilot side has also improved with similar logic and the marks has been corrected. It previously had, by accident, 6 marks between an hour, and not 5.

For comparison, this is the old clock:



Gemini Cockpit fixes

I made some improvements to the general cockpit model where I improved the circular gauges (less visible polygons), light indicators and labels. Some fonts has changed, some text has gotten bigger and some gauge backgrounds has been completely re-made. I have also inverted the IVI lights as I stumbled upon a fact where I realized I had inverted the masking of the lights.

All of these changes is a step in the right direction and retries to replicate the awesome and slightly messy looking panels of the Gemini craft.

For comparison, this is the old Commanders View:

AGC Octal Rendering

I continued to work on the AGC Octal Rendering logic introduced in the previous patch. The main intent of this logic is to move towards the realistic procedures when it comes to the DAP, P52 REFRSMMAT and P23 CISLUNAR NAVIGATION procedures.

Sound Effect issues

I fixed an issue that would prevent the RCS jets of the Mercury capsule to trigger the sound effect when the AUX damp or Rate Command modes would try to damp the rates, and an issue with the Gemini OBC dial roll movement sound effect that could make it hang up playing the sound effect in loop.

