LONE STAR HUNTING RANCH - Out Now!

Saddle up for PROJECT HUNT: LONE STAR HUNTING RANCH. Explore a rugged South Texas ranch with new wildlife, a full shooting range, medieval cannons, a new SUV, and more—fresh ways to hunt, cook, and survive.

📅 Release Details

• Launch date: Sept 25 (Thu) @ 7 pm CEST

• Launch discount: DLC –10% for 14 days after release

🦌 Highlights

• 6 New Animal Species

Six brand-new animals roam the ranch, waiting to be hunted.

• Legendary Elk & Bighorn Sheep

Encounter the majestic Legendary Elk and Bighorn Sheep across the ranch.

• A New Way to Hunt

Use strategically placed feeders to lure animals closer, then take your shot from nearby hunting stands.

• Field Dressing, Grilling & Buff System

Harvest animals to obtain raw meat.

Grill the meat to create unique meals that grant special buffs, with effects varying by animal type.

• A New Base Camp with NPCs

The ranch features a fully equipped camp, complete with helpful NPCs

• New Shooting Range

Challenge yourself at the brand-new shooting range.

Record Mode: Aim for the highest score and fastest full-clear across 20 fixed targets.

Practice Mode: Train with targets that change in size each round.

• New Vehicle: SUV

Unlock a powerful new SUV, available through the ranch mechanic.

• Medieval Cannon Firing Range

Step back in time and fire authentic medieval cannons.

Hit the targets to earn rewards!

