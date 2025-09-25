LONE STAR HUNTING RANCH - Out Now!
Saddle up for PROJECT HUNT: LONE STAR HUNTING RANCH. Explore a rugged South Texas ranch with new wildlife, a full shooting range, medieval cannons, a new SUV, and more—fresh ways to hunt, cook, and survive.
📅 Release Details
• Launch date: Sept 25 (Thu) @ 7 pm CEST
• Launch discount: DLC –10% for 14 days after release
🦌 Highlights
• 6 New Animal Species
Six brand-new animals roam the ranch, waiting to be hunted.
• Legendary Elk & Bighorn Sheep
Encounter the majestic Legendary Elk and Bighorn Sheep across the ranch.
• A New Way to Hunt
Use strategically placed feeders to lure animals closer, then take your shot from nearby hunting stands.
• Field Dressing, Grilling & Buff System
Harvest animals to obtain raw meat.
Grill the meat to create unique meals that grant special buffs, with effects varying by animal type.
• A New Base Camp with NPCs
The ranch features a fully equipped camp, complete with helpful NPCs
• New Shooting Range
Challenge yourself at the brand-new shooting range.
Record Mode: Aim for the highest score and fastest full-clear across 20 fixed targets.
Practice Mode: Train with targets that change in size each round.
• New Vehicle: SUV
Unlock a powerful new SUV, available through the ranch mechanic.
• Medieval Cannon Firing Range
Step back in time and fire authentic medieval cannons.
Hit the targets to earn rewards!
📣 Help Us Spread the Word
Wishlists and follows help a ton—click Wishlist and Follow to get the launch notification on Sept 25! Join our community for feedback and updates: Discord.
