We are pleased to announce a content update for Wool at the Gates!
Along with this update, Wool at the Gates will be 20% off during the Steam Autumn Sale
September 29 – October 6
Here’s everything included in this update:
New Content
Troops
Rider - Berserker Rogue (Human)
Sorcerer - Mage Warlock (Orc)
Fire Archer - Mercenary Ranger (Elf)
Towers
Bombarder - Mage Mercenary (Human)
Totem - Enchanter Summoner (Orc)
Undying - Summoner Warrior (Elf)
Perks
12 in total (4 per faction)
Mouse Movement
Mouse movement is now supported! In order to integrate this alongside the existing WASD movement, we've added a separate control scheme designed around mouse movement that can be enabled in the Settings.
Enabling the new control scheme lets you hold right-click to move your hero toward the cursor. Other inputs are remapped to better fit MOBA-style controls, such as hero abilities mapped to Q, W, E. We think this layout works well, but all inputs are fully rebindable so you can adjust them to your preference.
Other Changes
Enlightenment perk is now Tier 1
Hero ability tooltips now display cooldowns
Loading-screen tips each appear once before repeating
Vaelith Smoke Bomb now deals damage over time and no longer draws aggro
Summoned units can’t be attacked until they finish spawning
Necromancers now prioritize targeting low-health enemies
Balance Updates
Armored Sheep: more health, slightly less ranged damage reduction
Big Horn: basic attack damage increased
Assassin: health and basic attack damage increased
Crossbowman: basic attack damage reduced, bonus damage vs. high-health enemies increased
Sentinel: basic attack damage increased
Shaman: health increased
Waiterra level: difficulty increased on rounds 9, 11, 12 and fewer flying enemies on round 6
Vaelith's basic attack: damage increased, cooldown reduced
Bug Fixes
Damage-over-time effects now apply correctly
Barracks troop count tooltip updates correctly with Massive Army perk
Corrupted saves files are ignored instead of causing the game to enter an unplayable error state
Solitary tower bonus damage now loads correctly
Troops can again be placed on Ovismaw ramps
Improved hit detection for Zagzul and Grizzly sweeping attacks
Hero Level-Up tip no longer breaks and prevents you from starting the next round
Concussive Blows now only increases damage of attacks that trigger it
Bonebow Melee Volley stab now correctly classified as melee
What's Next
More content
We’re currently developing the final set of troops and towers, which will complete all possible class combinations in the game.
New Game Mode - Wild Mode
We've been prototyping a new game mode that is inspired by the randomized market mechanics of autobattlers. It's designed to add variety to existing content by making each playthrough of a level feel unique and encouraging players to adapt their strategy based on the options available. More details coming soon!
