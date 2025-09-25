We are pleased to announce a content update for Wool at the Gates!

Along with this update, Wool at the Gates will be 20% off during the Steam Autumn Sale

September 29 – October 6

Here’s everything included in this update:

New Content

Troops

Rider - Berserker Rogue (Human)

Sorcerer - Mage Warlock (Orc)

Fire Archer - Mercenary Ranger (Elf)

Towers

Bombarder - Mage Mercenary (Human)

Totem - Enchanter Summoner (Orc)

Undying - Summoner Warrior (Elf)

Perks

12 in total (4 per faction)

Mouse Movement

Mouse movement is now supported! In order to integrate this alongside the existing WASD movement, we've added a separate control scheme designed around mouse movement that can be enabled in the Settings.

Enabling the new control scheme lets you hold right-click to move your hero toward the cursor. Other inputs are remapped to better fit MOBA-style controls, such as hero abilities mapped to Q, W, E. We think this layout works well, but all inputs are fully rebindable so you can adjust them to your preference.

Other Changes

Enlightenment perk is now Tier 1

Hero ability tooltips now display cooldowns

Loading-screen tips each appear once before repeating

Vaelith Smoke Bomb now deals damage over time and no longer draws aggro

Summoned units can’t be attacked until they finish spawning

Necromancers now prioritize targeting low-health enemies

Balance Updates

Armored Sheep: more health, slightly less ranged damage reduction

Big Horn: basic attack damage increased

Assassin: health and basic attack damage increased

Crossbowman: basic attack damage reduced, bonus damage vs. high-health enemies increased

Sentinel: basic attack damage increased

Shaman: health increased

Waiterra level: difficulty increased on rounds 9, 11, 12 and fewer flying enemies on round 6

Vaelith's basic attack: damage increased, cooldown reduced

Bug Fixes

Damage-over-time effects now apply correctly

Barracks troop count tooltip updates correctly with Massive Army perk

Corrupted saves files are ignored instead of causing the game to enter an unplayable error state

Solitary tower bonus damage now loads correctly

Troops can again be placed on Ovismaw ramps

Improved hit detection for Zagzul and Grizzly sweeping attacks

Hero Level-Up tip no longer breaks and prevents you from starting the next round

Concussive Blows now only increases damage of attacks that trigger it

Bonebow Melee Volley stab now correctly classified as melee

What's Next

More content

We’re currently developing the final set of troops and towers, which will complete all possible class combinations in the game.

New Game Mode - Wild Mode

We've been prototyping a new game mode that is inspired by the randomized market mechanics of autobattlers. It's designed to add variety to existing content by making each playthrough of a level feel unique and encouraging players to adapt their strategy based on the options available. More details coming soon!