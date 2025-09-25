FYI we are gonna be in the Autumn Sale with a discount starting on the 29th.

Without further ado, check out what's new in the 1.2 changelog:

1.2.0 - Night of the Invaders:

[New!] 6 New Invaders

With 2 new invaders for each act, that brings the total to 10 invaders per act ~ increasing the variety for the whole game! These invaders create scary new challenges for the player to play against, and making that choice of which fight to battle a bit more deep.

Discover these new mechanics for yourself! You will need to unlock them with the timeline divergence meta-progression by playing a few runs in the new update.

[New!] Full Moon Pack

Harvest season is upon us, beware what lurks in the night skies!

The Full Moon Pack is a new neutral pack unlocked at 60 Trophies that focuses on Sacrifice and Isolated mechanics.

Sacrifice is a way to describe destroying an invader instantly, no matter if it's Immune or Shielded.

Isolated is a new keyword that describes invaders that are adjacent to no other invader.

Some fun new cards in this pack include:

CLAW, a 0 cost card that strikes 3 random isolated invaders.

Reap Soul, a 1 cost self-purging card that sacrifices any non-Boss entity.

Push and pull invaders into isolated positions to destroy them with Claw, or use Reap Soul to bypass tricky invaders such as Echo, Shelled, or the new Sponge invaders!

[New!] Academy Pack

Back to school! Tippy's back to teach you some new lessons.

The Academy Pack is a pack that unlocks at 65 trophies, focusing on enhancing Starter cards ~ your Shifts, Fires, Jabs, etc. Call Tippy to join the fight and strike invaders every time you play a Starter card, or simply use an Eraser to purge your starter cards for a devastating column attack.

The Pack System

Part of the magic of the "Pack System" is that it lets us add a lot more variety and mechanics without diluting the card pool as is often a problem in many deckbuilders with a lot of content. We're now at 13 total packs, and expect 2 more packs in the next update! With 15 packs, each pilot will have ~2730 potential different card pools to play with.

[New!] Completionist Achievements

Various new achievements have been added, mostly for completionist players as well as for creating new trophies to unlock the new packs with.

Very sorry for those of you who lost their 100% completion ~ and a warning that the next update will also have new achievements as well. We had to rip off that bandaid because the November update will feature some new content that will require new achievements.

Some of these achievements should auto-unlock if you load a save profile in which its already completed, but do let us know if it's not working!

Trophy Title Description Armageddon Unlock all bosses and invaders in the game. Why Can't I Hold All These Cards? Reach the max hand size (of 12). Consecrated Win a run on Post-Apocalypse difficulty. Exalted Win a run on Post-Post-Apocalypse difficulty. Ascendant Win a run on Impossible difficulty. Thank You For Playing! <3 Complete ALL challenges in the game. Aim for The Top Complete all Roxy challenges. Blizzard of Hell Complete all Noel challenges. Fullmetal Complete all Zeke challenges. Godspeed Complete all Shun challenges. Poseidon's Aid Complete all Hali challenges. Warrior of Liberation Complete all Kaia challenges. Iron-Blooded Orphan Complete all Iris challenges. El Psy Kongroo Complete all Xenn challenges. Devils Never Cry Complete all Garu challenges. Bury The Light Complete all Sura challenges. Purist Win a run without any components on your cards. Tower Defense Win an encounter without playing a Move card.

[New!] Xenn Skin for the Supporter Pack!

There is a new halloween-themed skin for Xenn in the Supporter Pack! (in addition to the 4 existing skins)

If StarVaders has been fun for you and you'd like to help us continue working on the game, the Supporter Pack is a wonderful way to show your support! We (Pengonauts) are a small and new 3-person studio based in Montreal, Canada. StarVaders is our first game, but we have many great plans ahead for both StarVaders and other games beyond!

We’re grateful for any help, but remember – buying the pack is entirely up to you, and your enjoyment of the game is what matters the most! The supporter pack is purely cosmetic and won’t affect the gameplay experience.

Check out the Support the Team! Bundle, where you can get the supporter pack and the soundtrack at an additional 10% discount, check it out here!

StarVaders - Support the Team! Bundle

Other

Fixed various visual issues related to the Bestiary

Fixed a couple tagging issues (traits / keywords not displaying properly)

Added missing Turkish localization team to credits

Fixed a few rare interactions causing task-engine crashes

Fixed Okizeme not carrying over Combo anymore

Fixed a few input locks related to transitioning scenes

Keep reporting bugs! We probably accidently introduced a bunch of new ones, and beta testing can only catch so many!

Coming Soon: Update 2.0 in November

That's right, 1.3 is now called 2.0 (because it sounds cooler). It's also gonna be the biggest, baddest update for StarVaders (and potentially the final content update?).

2.0 will feature 2 NEW PILOTS, a new storyline, and a new variant of the true ending we're calling the ULTIMATE ENDING. These 2 new pilots are some of my favorite designs in the game, and can't wait for you all to try them out.

One of the new pilots is gonna be our one and only, favorite workshop-keeper Min! She's gearing up as a new Gunner pilot to head off on a cosmic adventure trying to find her missing brother...

The beta for 2.0 will begin in early October on our discord server, so stay tuned!

The 1.2 update is live now! Hope you all enjoy the new update!

- Axolotl of the Pengonauts