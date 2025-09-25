- Cathedral level: the interior of the cathedral is expanded with a small library and benches.
- A new relic has been added at the “Cellular grid” level. (on the roof of the house where the “Roof” achievement)
- A new type of loot has been added - books. I placed them on levels where it is appropriate.
- Books may now sometimes be found in breakable crates.
- Island: added a new element - bookshelves.
- Island: added scrap destruction effects when mining resources.
- Network co-op: disassembled paths from randomly flying elements will now be identical for both players (previously, each player saw the disassembled path in a different way).
- Fixed a bug where enemies could sometimes see the player through destructible obstacles.
- Spiders now have a slight head shake when walking.
- Photomode: added a button to lock the UI. Useful when controlling with a gamepad.
- An FPS limit option has been added to the settings.
- Additional optimization on “Abandoned Cliff” level.
Update 0.9.10
Update notes via Steam Community
