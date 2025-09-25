 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20128961 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Cathedral level: the interior of the cathedral is expanded with a small library and benches.
  • A new relic has been added at the “Cellular grid” level. (on the roof of the house where the “Roof” achievement)
  • A new type of loot has been added - books. I placed them on levels where it is appropriate.
  • Books may now sometimes be found in breakable crates.
  • Island: added a new element - bookshelves.
  • Island: added scrap destruction effects when mining resources.
  • Network co-op: disassembled paths from randomly flying elements will now be identical for both players (previously, each player saw the disassembled path in a different way).
  • Fixed a bug where enemies could sometimes see the player through destructible obstacles.
  • Spiders now have a slight head shake when walking.
  • Photomode: added a button to lock the UI. Useful when controlling with a gamepad.
  • An FPS limit option has been added to the settings.
  • Additional optimization on “Abandoned Cliff” level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link