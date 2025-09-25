 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20128886
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

• Major performance improvements, up to 50% faster

• Roughly 2x less battery drain on Steam Deck

• Added MSAA option to settings

⚖️ Changes

• Increased Heal EXP from 20 > 30

• Reduced Hunger Food Income from 2 > 1

• Increased Tank class unit base damage by +1

• Increased Siege class unit base attack range by +1

　　🙇 Kanavoy, nyn

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Ranged units can no longer upgrade to Sharpshooters without Constitution

　　🙇 Miniment

• Card obsolescence reverts when undoing a Tech choice

　　🙇 Timevir

• Adrenaline Shot trait charges now refund after undo

　　🙇 Diadem

• Wrath can now target Siege class units

　　🙇 Timevir

• Fixed a bug that could cause Breakthrough and Invention cards to display offset

　　🙇 Timevir, John Galt

Changed files in this update

Depot 2275941
macOS Depot 2275942
