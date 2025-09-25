✨ Features
• Major performance improvements, up to 50% faster
• Roughly 2x less battery drain on Steam Deck
• Added MSAA option to settings
⚖️ Changes
• Increased Heal EXP from 20 > 30
• Reduced Hunger Food Income from 2 > 1
• Increased Tank class unit base damage by +1
• Increased Siege class unit base attack range by +1
🙇 Kanavoy, nyn
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Ranged units can no longer upgrade to Sharpshooters without Constitution
🙇 Miniment
• Card obsolescence reverts when undoing a Tech choice
🙇 Timevir
• Adrenaline Shot trait charges now refund after undo
🙇 Diadem
• Wrath can now target Siege class units
🙇 Timevir
• Fixed a bug that could cause Breakthrough and Invention cards to display offset
🙇 Timevir, John Galt
