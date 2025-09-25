 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20128863 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS
- lower salaries will lead more often to people leave party or moving to another one

FIXES
- some issues affecting local elections
- some issues affecting local laws

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link