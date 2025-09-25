- Fixed an issue where some hospital doors could not collide.
- Fixed an issue where the number of ID cards picked up could exceed the upper limit.
- Fixed an issue where the crack in one of the hospital rooms disappeared.
- Fixed an issue where fingerprints were not visible on one side of the hospital's double doors.
2025.9.26 bugfix
