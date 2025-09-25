 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20128698 Edited 25 September 2025 – 16:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where some hospital doors could not collide.
- Fixed an issue where the number of ID cards picked up could exceed the upper limit.
- Fixed an issue where the crack in one of the hospital rooms disappeared.
- Fixed an issue where fingerprints were not visible on one side of the hospital's double doors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3047091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link