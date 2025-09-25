The game now has full controller and Steamdeck support:
-The Sled’s and other vehicles input system was adjusted to better support joystick input.
-Added controller support to every interactable system in the game.
-Adjusted every UI system so that it supports controller input.
-Adjusted inventory/build menu UI organization for easy navigation with controller cursor.
-The tutorial and tips show the correct glyphs for both controller and keyboard.
-Added in-game keyboards when using a controller/steamdeck.
-Extensive testing and adjustments done for the Steamdeck version, including special text size, controller glyphs and special cursor. (the Steam compatibility review should be updated soon)
*the mac version will require using Steaminput with the gamepad/mouse config in order to work properly.
Changed files in this update