Major 25 September 2025 Build 20128673 Edited 26 September 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game now has full controller and Steamdeck support:

-The Sled’s and other vehicles input system was adjusted to better support joystick input.

-Added controller support to every interactable system in the game.

-Adjusted every UI system so that it supports controller input.

-Adjusted inventory/build menu UI organization for easy navigation with controller cursor.

-The tutorial and tips show the correct glyphs for both controller and keyboard.

-Added in-game keyboards when using a controller/steamdeck.

-Extensive testing and adjustments done for the Steamdeck version, including special text size, controller glyphs and special cursor. (the Steam compatibility review should be updated soon) 

*the mac version will require using Steaminput with the gamepad/mouse config in order to work properly.


