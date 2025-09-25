KNIFE
Slighly increased attack speed and reduced stamina cost.
MARKER
Changed to the “blunt” category and readjusted animation (it was broken by the recent knife changes).
RIFLE
The rifle now spawn with a full magazine by default.
A new session setting let you change the ammo it has when picked up from the crate.
UPDATE 0.15.3
