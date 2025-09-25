 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20128670 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
KNIFE
Slighly increased attack speed and reduced stamina cost.

MARKER
Changed to the “blunt” category and readjusted animation (it was broken by the recent knife changes).

RIFLE
The rifle now spawn with a full magazine by default.
A new session setting let you change the ammo it has when picked up from the crate.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
