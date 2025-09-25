Hello everyone! Got some fresh new content, fixes, and polish for ya. There is also some extra information at the bottom of the patch notes regarding the new map coming next week!
ADDED
Added ChasmCaller Item (Allows for quick travel)
Bought as a tentacle looking thing from the shop (1 Per game)
Left click with item in hand to place the first “gate” then left click again w
Going into one gate will allow you to “travel” to the other gate rapidly
New Upgrade texture for Line and Rod. (Stealth added last patch)
Each of the 7 rod and line upgrades will change how the rod/line look!
Added a Progress bar to show casting power progress
Added Bait box VFX
Now when starting new game if the player has no saves it will skip the “Load save” screen.
Fish caught on Average angler (This difficulty used to be called First time fisher) Will now show up on leaderboard.
Added an extra tab that shows the effects of each difficulty. (Question mark button on next to difficulty on server creation screen.)
Added SFX when jump connects with ground
Added Unique SFX for walking/jumping on beds
Added Splash VFX and SFX when jumping and Running in water.
Added Drowning PostProcessing VFX
ChasmCaller page to the Journal (press G in game).
FIXES
FIXED BUG WHERE CLIENTS COULD NOT UPGRADE?
Turned Physics Simulation off when bobber hits water. ( This will fix a alot of the issues where the bobber hits the shores and spins off into the distance, This will also allow people to fish in way more areas and allow them to fish further from shore ) .
Fixed Bluetooth Fishing (Players not being able to see other players actively fishing)
Fixed Bug where Shark attack would sometimes be silent
Fixed Animation Bug where if you swapped item slot mid cast, then go back to fishing pole, it would be stuck in “full cast” animation.
Fixed Bug Where Wood footsteps would not play in cabin
Fixed Bug where The proper amount of gold would not be taken from player when buying upgrades (it was subtracting gold as if there was only 1 player in the game!)
Fixed bug where the fish point value of a fish would not always be correct or would reset after gambling it.
Fixed bug where the butcher table and large grill would appear in the shop after loading a saved game even if the player had bought them on the previous save
Weather Slider now turns down weather:)
Sticky Hook Perk on Client
Fixed Mermaid changing value in hand.
BALANCE CHANGES (Let us know if you have any suggestions)
Shark Attack now only kills on fishing veteran and Jeremy Wade Difficulties
Increased Base Value of Great White Shark by 25%
Increased Base Value of MolaMola by 10%
Decreased Based Value of Muskellunge by 25%
Mola Mola now “Tires” 20% faster.
