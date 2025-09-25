Hello everyone! Got some fresh new content, fixes, and polish for ya. There is also some extra information at the bottom of the patch notes regarding the new map coming next week!

ADDED

New Upgrade texture for Line and Rod. (Stealth added last patch)

Going into one gate will allow you to “travel” to the other gate rapidly

Left click with item in hand to place the first “gate” then left click again w

Bought as a tentacle looking thing from the shop (1 Per game)

Added Splash VFX and SFX when jumping and Running in water.

Added an extra tab that shows the effects of each difficulty. (Question mark button on next to difficulty on server creation screen.)

Fish caught on Average angler (This difficulty used to be called First time fisher) Will now show up on leaderboard.

Now when starting new game if the player has no saves it will skip the “Load save” screen.

Each of the 7 rod and line upgrades will change how the rod/line look!

FIXES

FIXED BUG WHERE CLIENTS COULD NOT UPGRADE?

Turned Physics Simulation off when bobber hits water. ( This will fix a alot of the issues where the bobber hits the shores and spins off into the distance, This will also allow people to fish in way more areas and allow them to fish further from shore ) .

Fixed Bluetooth Fishing (Players not being able to see other players actively fishing)

Fixed Bug where Shark attack would sometimes be silent

Fixed Animation Bug where if you swapped item slot mid cast, then go back to fishing pole, it would be stuck in “full cast” animation.

Fixed Bug Where Wood footsteps would not play in cabin

Fixed Bug where The proper amount of gold would not be taken from player when buying upgrades (it was subtracting gold as if there was only 1 player in the game!)

Fixed bug where the fish point value of a fish would not always be correct or would reset after gambling it.

Fixed bug where the butcher table and large grill would appear in the shop after loading a saved game even if the player had bought them on the previous save

Weather Slider now turns down weather:)

Sticky Hook Perk on Client