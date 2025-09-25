This update is packed with autumn warmth, soft Halloween vibes, and brand-new ways to decorate your van.

🍁 New Seasonal Items & Decorations

Bring the spirit of fall into your Camper Van with pumpkins, leaves, lanterns, and cozy autumn décor. Perfect for creating that warm, welcoming atmosphere.



🎃 Themed Autumn & Halloween Scenes

Discover new settings filled with seasonal items, from peaceful autumn landscapes to cute Halloween corners.





📷 Improved Camera Shortcuts

We’ve added handy new camera tools so you can move, rotate, and decorate every corner faster and smoother. We’d love your feedback: do these changes make the gameplay feel softer and more fluid?

🎮 Controller-Friendly Tweaks

For players using a controller: pressing the left joystick will now snap the cursor to the center of the screen, making navigation easier than ever. Pressing it again will move it back to the item list.

🎨 Duplicate Objects

The color picker now includes a duplicate button, so decorating with your favorite shades is quicker and more convenient.

🍂 We can’t wait to see how you decorate your Camper Vans with all these new autumn vibes.

Don’t forget to share your screenshots with us, we love seeing your creations!



🍁 🎃 Happy cozy season!