Hello everyone,
I've been notified of a few more bugs, so here's patch 1.1.c!
Changes:
- I've enlarged the hitbox for the levers in the bandit base.
- With the new movement speed, players tended to run around...
- The counterattack adapts to your weapon! This means that if your weapon gives you an attack with an agility ratio, your counterattack will too.
Bug fixes:
- A bug in the form of a rock was blocking the entrance to the second part of the bandit island.
- It has been removed. The end of Phoéline's side quest has been fixed.
- The white crystals that block certain passages no longer block the player for a few moments with each collision.
- The Tchnologia portal that only worked in one direction in Chapter 4 has been repaired.
- One of the holes in the volcanoes caused daylight to fall into a wall... This has been fixed.
- Two locations required pressing a key to enter.
- This has been fixed so that a simple collision allows you to change maps (as with most locations).
- The tornado dryad used to award a helmet from a unique monster.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to slightly exceed the maximum level in Chapter 3.
- The Steam achievement for gold coins was not triggering correctly after a battle (but was still triggering at other times).
- Fixed a NaN that appeared in the participation percentage when the character exceeded 1,000 battles in their statistics.
- It was possible to walk on a Tornado wall. The same was true for Holight.
- A black niloid portal was bugged and it was possible to walk through it.
- There was a difference in damage between the displayed description of mana explosion and reality. This has now been fixed.
