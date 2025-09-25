Hello everyone,



I've been notified of a few more bugs, so here's patch 1.1.c!



Changes:

- I've enlarged the hitbox for the levers in the bandit base.

- With the new movement speed, players tended to run around...

- The counterattack adapts to your weapon! This means that if your weapon gives you an attack with an agility ratio, your counterattack will too.



Bug fixes:

- A bug in the form of a rock was blocking the entrance to the second part of the bandit island.

- It has been removed. The end of Phoéline's side quest has been fixed.

- The white crystals that block certain passages no longer block the player for a few moments with each collision.

- The Tchnologia portal that only worked in one direction in Chapter 4 has been repaired.

- One of the holes in the volcanoes caused daylight to fall into a wall... This has been fixed.

- Two locations required pressing a key to enter.

- This has been fixed so that a simple collision allows you to change maps (as with most locations).

- The tornado dryad used to award a helmet from a unique monster.

- Fixed a bug where it was possible to slightly exceed the maximum level in Chapter 3.

- The Steam achievement for gold coins was not triggering correctly after a battle (but was still triggering at other times).

- Fixed a NaN that appeared in the participation percentage when the character exceeded 1,000 battles in their statistics.

- It was possible to walk on a Tornado wall. The same was true for Holight.

- A black niloid portal was bugged and it was possible to walk through it.

- There was a difference in damage between the displayed description of mana explosion and reality. This has now been fixed.