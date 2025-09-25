 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20128418 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a few minor patches

  • Tweaked rollovers for Motivate menu
  • Fixed a UI bug that left the Shortcut arc on the board after canceling
  • Removed a Game Over popup, tweaked Chef Surprise text.
  • Fixed a bug where the shields didn’t shatter when damage overflows into HP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3043321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link