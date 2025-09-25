- Tweaked rollovers for Motivate menu
- Fixed a UI bug that left the Shortcut arc on the board after canceling
- Removed a Game Over popup, tweaked Chef Surprise text.
- Fixed a bug where the shields didn’t shatter when damage overflows into HP.
v1.01 - Lil' Fixins
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a few minor patches
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update